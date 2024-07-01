St Lucia SDA Academy Celebrates 60 Years

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Government of Saint Lucia extend congratulations to the Saint Lucia Seventh-Day Adventist Academy (SDA Academy) on the occasion of its 60th anniversary.

For six decades, the SDA Academy has been a beacon of Christian education, molding the minds and shaping the futures of countless young people in Saint Lucia. From its humble beginnings at Waterworks Road to the esteemed institution it is today, the SDA Academy has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to academic excellence, character development, and spiritual growth.

The journey from starting as a small extension of the primary school to establishing a full-fledged secondary school is a testament to the vision and perseverance of the Seventh-Day Adventist community and leadership.

The school’s remarkable performance in this year’s CSEC examinations, with a 100% pass rate in 14 out of 20 subjects, and an overall 88.5% success rate, is a reflection of the hard work of its students and the dedication of its teachers. This level of achievement, particularly in today’s challenging educational environment, speaks volumes about the quality of instruction and the supportive atmosphere cultivated at the SDA Academy.

It is clear that the Academy’s contribution to the development of our nation’s youth remains invaluable. Your commitment to providing a solid foundation of Christian values alongside academic education continues to benefit the wider community.

May the next 60 years be just as fruitful as the past and may your legacy continue to inspire.