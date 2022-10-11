St Lucia secures E.C $36 Million in healthcare financing from EIB

The Pierre Administration has secured € 14 million or XCD $36 Million in health resilience funding from the European Investment Bank [EIB].
EIB Vice President Ricardo M. Felix together with Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre signed the multimillion-dollar Agreement on October 10, 2022.
The money will be invested in the island’s health sector to strengthen capacity, build resilience and ready Saint Lucia for impending health-related emergencies.
