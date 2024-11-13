St Lucia Secures $5.09M Grant from Taiwan to Boost Climate Resilience

Saint Lucia Allocates $5.09 Million from the Republic of China (Taiwan)

The Government of Saint Lucia has received a $5.09 million grant from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to support strategic development projects that benefit people and our environment by strengthening capacity, improving climate resilience and supporting economic development.

The funding from our Taiwanese partners will be allocated as follows:

Climate Resilient Enhancement of Early Childhood Education in Saint Lucia

$1,358,450 million will be allocated to the Ministry of Education to enhance the Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector by expanding pre-kindergarten services, procuring ICT devices, training teachers to better assist students with learning impediments and special education needs, and rehabilitating strategic spaces to facilitate pre-kindergarten programs.

National Northern Cemetery Project

The Department of Housing and Local Government will receive $1,500,000 million to address the existing shortage of burial space in the north of the island. Approximately 40 acres of land at Deglos, Castries, has been vested to the Castries Constituencies Council (CCC) to construct the new National Northern Cemetery. Upon completion, the National Northern Cemetery will have the capacity for up to 800 tombs. It will accommodate the increasing demand for burial space in the north of the island.

National Conservation Authority Project

The Ministry of Tourism will receive $1,358,450 million to construct the new Reduit Beach facilities in Rodney Bay, Gros-Islet and upgrade existing facilities at Vigie Beach in Castries. The National Conservation Authority Project will cater to the needs of beachgoers and enthusiasts while creating economic activity and livelihood opportunities for local entrepreneurs and business owners.

Enhancing School Security

$679,225 will be used by the Ministry of Education to improve school security. CCTVs and alarm systems will be procured and installed at various schools. Perimeter fencing and lighting at vulnerable schools will be improved

to reduce burglaries and other physical threats to school plants.

The Enhancing School Security project will facilitate the rapid response of the police and professional security services when incidents occur and ensure a safer teaching and learning environment for students, teachers and parents.

Saint Lucia Independence Anniversary Celebrations 2025

$200,000 will support the planning, production, and execution of the 2025 Independence celebrations.

Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chia-yen Chen, presented the cheque to Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Cabinet of Ministers during a brief ceremony in the Cabinet Room on November 11, 2024. Accountant General Mr. Mathew Brandford received the cheque on behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia which will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund.

Prime Minister Pierre, on behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, extended thanks to the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Ambassador Chen for supporting our development goals.