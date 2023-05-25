St Lucia secures strategic diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia

The Saudi delegation also accompanied the Prime Minister to the George Odlum National Stadium, where the St. Jude Hospital operates, for a brief tour. Prime Minister Pierre and His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb observed firsthand the hospital’s operations and the occupational challenges confronting the St. Jude Hospital staff members and endured by the patients over the last 13 years.
They proceeded to the Orginal St. Jude Hospital construction site, where reconstruction works are advancing. His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb expressed to Prime Minister Pierre his intent to mobilize resources to assist Saint Lucia with financing to support the ongoing St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project and restoration works on the George Odlum National Stadium.
The Prime Minister’s exchange with the Saudi delegation struck an optimistic note and has further strengthened diplomatic relations between Saint Lucia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.