St lucia Senate President appointment revoked by Governor General

St. Lucia Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre says he has asked the governor general to revoke the senatorial appointment of attorney Stanley Felix, after he appeared in court on a charge of perverting the course of justice.

In a brief statement, Pierre said he had been informed that Felix, the President of the Senate,” was formally charged by the police under section 376 of the Criminal Code of St. Lucia.

He said as head of the government he “demands the highest levels of professionalism and integrity from all public at all times.

“As such, the Governor General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister and pursuant to section 27 (2) € of the Constitution of St. Lucia…. has been advised to revoke Mr. Felix’s appointment and relieve him of his Senatorial duties in the Upper House of Parliament. His successor will be announced at a subsequent time,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

Stanley Felix will re-appear in court on November 16 after he was granted bail for EC$15,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents).

Felix, 59, appeared before Magistrate Bertlyn Reynolds after he was arrested by police on Thursday as law enforcement officials continue their investigations into a murder.

As part of the condition for bail, Felix, an attorney, is to report to the police every first Saturday as well as surrender his travel documents.

The main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) had called for the removal of Felix as president of the Senate.

“In light of this astounding development and the sensitivity of the position of President of the Senate, the United Workers Party calls on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to immediately relieve Stanley Felix of that position in light of the pending charges expected to be laid today.

“The UWP, which lost the last general election July last year, said it viewed the development as “another dark day in the history of St. Lucia when the country is already battered by an increase in serious crime, particularly robberies and gun-related homicides.

“The United Workers Party further urges Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to rid his government of any unsavory characters and criminal elements within his Cabinet in the interest of this country,” the party said.

CMC/