St Lucia: Shooting at bar leaves British national dead, others injured

British man shot dead at bar in St Lucia by masked gunmen

On Saturday night, masked gunmen opened fire on a bar, killing a British national and injuring several others. An investigation has begun in response to this occurrence.

Donnie McKinnon, who manages the Soufriere Estate on the island, and his 72-year-old friend, photographer Peter Jackson, were on the balcony of Steve’s Bar when the shooters approached, according to police accounts.

McKinnon succumbed to his injuries, whilst Jackson, who has lived in this area for almost 30 years, was admitted to the hospital.

He has been living in St Lucia for over three decades, and is an established community activist and former director of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation.

One person told St Lucia Times: “Everyone knew them. They were community people. This is sad.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking more information from the government in St Lucia about an incident which took place Saturday.”

A spokesperson from the local council said: “The authorities are investigating a shooting incident which took place in Soufriere on Saturday afternoon which left one man dead and another nursing injuries at the hospital.”

A police spokesperson said: “We are looking into this shooting which we were called to during the course of today.

“We are speaking to people who were been present and may have seen something.

“We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate this fully. We will be releasing a statement shortly.”

Source : LBC