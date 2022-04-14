St Lucia signs MOU with UNOPS to promote Climate Resilient Infrastructure

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Saint Lucian government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

This MOU outlines a framework for strategic cooperation between the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport and UNOPS on initiatives of mutual interest.

These include project management, infrastructure planning and development, procurement of goods, works, and services, institutional capacity building, and mobilization of funds to support climate-resilient infrastructure planning and development.

The water services sector is considered a priority by the government of Saint Lucia. As a result, Water and Sewerage Co., Incorporated (WASCO) is reviewing its medium-term strategic and investment plans for the next five to ten years. Also included in this are the development of climate-resilient projects and the mobilization of funding for implementation.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between UNOPS and WASCO. Following the signing of these Memoranda of Understanding, the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport and WASCO expect to begin working together on water sector initiatives with UNOPS.

In this regard, WASCO will partner with UNOPS to provide support to the development and implementation of climate resilient water projects and associated institutional strengthening activities.

In January 2015, the United Nations Office for Project Services established a framework agreement with the Government of Saint Lucia.