St Lucia: Sister kills Sister, mother said shooting was an accident

Mother Says Fatal Faux A Chaud Shooting Was An Accident

The mother of a sixteen-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Faux A Chaud, Castries, on Saturday is mourning the death of her daughter and the arrest of the deceased girl’s older sister in connection with the deadly shooting.

The mother, Lisa George, stated that the deadly shooting was an accident based on the information she received.

“They were toying with a firearm. When I arrived at the scene of the crime, I discovered my daughter dead with a gunshot wound to the head. I had no idea what to do or say,” George told the St. Lucia Times.

She revealed that Miguela Joseph, her deceased daughter, turned sixteen on October 9 and was a student in form four at Corinth Secondary School.

The mother described the adolescent as a vivacious girl who enjoyed dancing and singing.

Source : St Lucia Times