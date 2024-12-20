(38) Soufriere Fishers Handed $430,000 in Recovery Support

Soufriere Fishers get $430,000 Recovery Support Package from Government

Thirty-eight (38) licensed boat owners and fishers from Soufriere have received a $430,000 Recovery Support Package from the Pierre Administration.

Soufriere boat owners and fishers endured significant hardships this year. In February, dangerous storm surge damaged several fishing vessels. Months later, in July, Major Hurricane Beryl compounded their plight, causing extensive damage to many fishing assets in Soufriere.

Immediately following the passage of Major Hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre joined Member of Parliament for Soufriere, Hon. Emma Hippolyte, for a tour of the affected communities where they assured fishers, in particular of the government’s commitment to supporting their recovery.

The Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, led by Hon. Alfred Prospere, coordinated the critical response effort to provide crucial financial support to as many licensed boat owners and fishers impacted by the severe weather events.

On December 19, 2024, Hon. Emma Hippolyte and Hon. Alfred Prospere joined Prime Minister Pierre to formally hand over a lifeline in the form of cheques to the affected fishers, helping them repair and restore their vessels and regain their livelihoods.

Saint Lucia’s food security depends on our fishers and farmers. The Pierre Administration will continue directing government support and resources to build resilience and advance the development of the agriculture sector.