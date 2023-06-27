St Lucia: Sustainable wastewater management receives major boost

Sustainable wastewater management in Saint Lucia receives a major boost.
This comes as the Water Resource Management Agency collaborates with GEF CReW+ in an innovative initiative aimed at promoting community involvement, and environmental health comprehensive guidelines to safeguarding wastewater Practices.
Confronted with urgent challenges in wastewater management, the project aims to develop wastewater guidelines and implement effective solutions in critical areas by prioritizing sustainable wastewater management.
