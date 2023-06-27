Download Our App
St Lucia: Sustainable wastewater management receives major boost

Press Release

Sustainable wastewater management in Saint Lucia receives a major boost.

This comes as  the Water Resource Management Agency collaborates with GEF CReW+ in an innovative initiative aimed at promoting community involvement, and environmental health comprehensive guidelines to safeguarding wastewater Practices.

Confronted with urgent challenges in wastewater management, the project aims to develop wastewater guidelines and implement effective solutions in critical areas by prioritizing sustainable wastewater management.

