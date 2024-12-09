St Lucia, SVG Clinches Victory in Winlott Opener 2024

The 2024 Winlott Windward Islands Under-15 Super50 Cricket Tournament got underway on Sunday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, and at the Gros Islet Playing Field, respectively, with victories by Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, three wickets, followed by an unbeaten 33 by Saint Lucia’s skipper Jeanille Williams, were more than enough to help Saint Lucia open their account with a five-wicket win over Grenada.

When Grenada was sent in, they were skidded out for 115 in 32.2 overs. Their only two batters to reach double figures, Jamie Wickham, who made 35, and Kemile Abraham, who contributed 17, featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 40 off 69 balls after Grenada was 14 for 3 in the 8th over. The last seven wickets fell for just 17 runs in 6.5 overs. Extras making a very healthy contribution of 41 that included 33 wides.

For Saint Lucia, Daniel Lorde finished with the impressive figures of 3 for 7 from 2.2 overs. Skipper Jeanille Williams, who initially kept wicket, brought himself into the attack for the 22nd over and captured 3 for 21 from six overs, while Kaleb Charles picked up the first two wickets to fall for 15.

Chasing 116 for victory, Saint Lucia reached their target while losing five wickets. Opener Trevern Edward with 18, Kyle Stephen with 22 and was voted Player-of-the-Match, Jeanille Williams with 33 that included three fours and one six, secured victory with 23.2 overs to spare.

Final Scores:

Grenada 115 all out in 32.2 overs.

Saint Lucia 116 for 5 in 26.4 overs.

———————————————–

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, in a match reduced at the start to 45 overs per side because of rain, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines defeated the defending Champions, Dominica by seven wickets.

After being sent in, Dominica were routed for just 96 in 24.4 overs. Alex Armstrong, with 27 from 50 and Jershuan Joseph, with 27 from 32, were the only batters to reach double figures – they featured in a fourth-wicket partnership of 35 before the rest of the batting crumbled. Extras contributed 20.

For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Right-arm Leg-break bowler, skipper Jorden Charles had the remarkable figures of 7.4 Overs, 3 Maidens, 6 wickets for 12 Runs.

It did not take Saint Vincent & The Grenadines long to get the 97 runs required for victory even though they lost openers Kevon Phillips bowled by Jalan Bruno for 9, Delroy Tittle for 24 and Ahmar Lavia run out for 9. Player-of-the-Match, Jorden Charles, racked up an unbeaten 21 off 5 balls to take his side over the line with 29.4 overs remaining.

Final Scores:

Dominica 96 all out in 24.4 Overs.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 97 for 3 in 15.2 Overs.

The Tournament continues today Monday with Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines meeting at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, while Grenada and Dominica will square off the Gros Islet Playing Field; both matches are scheduled to start at 9.30 a.m.