St Lucia Unveils New ‘Lucian Breadfruit’ For Export

Lucian Breadfruit’ Ready For Global Export

Export Saint Lucia has launched a new branding and packaging for breadfruit exports, enhancing the international appeal of local products.

The new tag features the Taste of Saint Lucia logo and the brand, ‘Lucian Breadfruit’ in green and national colors.

The export will be in branded boxes labeled ‘Product of Saint Lucia’, featuring illustrations of Saint Lucia’s world-famous Pitons, Breadfruit, leaf, avocados, and other products. Export Saint Lucia CEO Sunita Daniel emphasized the importance of branding efforts, stating that the company is changing the way products are sold, ensuring consumers can associate high-quality Breadfruit with its island of origin.

Export Saint Lucia is also in the process of trademarking the new brand to ensure legal protection and protect the integrity of the “Lucian Breadfruit” label.

Although breadfruit farmers have already begun purchasing the boxes, the ‘Lucian Breadfruit’ tag will be provided to them free of charge.