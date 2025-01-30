St. Lucian Beekeepers secure top honors at UK National Honey Show

Two Saint Lucian beekeepers have made their mark on the international stage by winning first and second place in Class 10: One Jar of Clear Honey at the prestigious UK National Honey Show . Mr. Vincent Clarke of JC’s Honey Production returned to Saint Lucia with the first-place title and Emerald Farms, represented by Mr. Donson Stanley, received second-place.

The two beekeepers were honoured for their achievements by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules in a physical meeting on Friday, January 24, 2025. Nathaniel Lovell, founder of La Vie Miel and a Dominican national won first-place in Class 9: Two Jars of Honey.

The awards in the international category of the UK National Honey Show, one of the most esteemed honey competitions globally, is a major accomplishment for the individual beekeepers, their country Saint Lucia, and the OECS. Securing the two top spots in the judging class represents the esteemed quality of honey produced in the region. It underscores the growing reputation of regional products on the global stage.

Dr. Jules praised the beekeepers’ exceptional achievement, noting their success as a testament to the caliber of Saint Lucia’s apicultural practices and the rich, diverse flora that contributes to the region’s honey production. He emphasized that their accomplishments are not just personal triumphs. They empower the entire apiculture sector in the OECS and promote awareness of the importance of beekeeping and honey production for sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation.

In his remarks, Dr. Jules stressed, “Apiculture is far more important than people realise. It keeps our citizens fed, supports other agricultural outputs, and maintains environmental conservation. Your careful, sustainable practices help protect the region’s natural resources.”

Dr. Jules also emphasised that Mr. Clarke and Mr. Stanley’s achievements will help the OECS defend the quality and prestige of their locally-made products, proving that they are world-class.

“This raises the bar for other regional producers to follow suit,” said Dr. Jules. “Regional honey production can be a formidable player in global health and culinary markets. There is a continued interest in natural, locally-produced foods, and Saint Lucia’s honey has the opportunity to attract more international consumers. The possibilities for trade, export, and supporting small-scale agriculture become greater with achievements like this.”

For the two beekeepers, the recognition at the UK National Honey Show is a major milestone in their careers. They expressed dedication to continuing high-quality products.