Friday, November 4

St Lucia’s forensic lab is first in OECS to achieve ISO/IEC accreditation

By

Saint Lucia’s forensic science laboratory has officially achieved joint accreditation from the International Organization for Standards [ISO] and the International Electrotechnical Commission [IEC].

Saint Lucia’s forensic science laboratory is the first and, currently the only ISO/IEC accredited laboratory in the OECS and the second ISO/IEC accredited lab in the entire CARICOM region.

Source :
Prime Minister Office St Lucia
