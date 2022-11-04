St Lucia’s forensic lab is first in OECS to achieve ISO/IEC accreditation

Saint Lucia’s forensic science laboratory has officially achieved joint accreditation from the International Organization for Standards [ISO] and the International Electrotechnical Commission [IEC].
Saint Lucia’s forensic science laboratory is the first and, currently the only ISO/IEC accredited laboratory in the OECS and the second ISO/IEC accredited lab in the entire CARICOM region.
