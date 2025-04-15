St Lucia’s Health Sector Gets a Boost from US $3 Million Project

OECS DONATES MEDICAL EQUIPMENT UNDER NEW INITIATIVE

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs is proud to announce the successful completion of the Enhancing Health Infrastructure and Resilience Project in Saint Lucia, making the country the first OECS Member State to fully implement the regional initiative. This accomplishment is part of a US $3 million project funded by Direct Relief, a California-based nonprofit organization, and executed in collaboration with the OECS Commission.

The donation of vital medical equipment under this initiative addresses critical gaps in the country’s health infrastructure, especially as Saint Lucia and the wider region continue to recover from disasters such as Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Dr. Roxanne Brizan-St. Martin, Programme Director for Health, Social Inclusion and Social Protection at the OECS Commission, emphasized the regional value of the initiative.

“By fortifying the resilience of our health systems, our member states will be better equipped to navigate health emergencies and crisis, ensuring that our populations continue to receive care even amidst adversity. This commitment ultimately contributes to the establishment of more sustainable health care systems within our member states,” she noted.

These enhancements are not only about immediate emergency readiness, but also about building sustainable systems capable of withstanding future crises. The newly donated equipment, including oxygen concentrators, comes at a critical time when public health systems must be agile and responsive.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Jenny Daniel, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the Ministry’s long-term vision.

“This donation today highlights our commitment to ensuring that we have the necessary equipment and facilities in place to support continued treatment, even during disruptions caused by pandemics or natural disasters. Our priority is to preserve life and minimize the risk of premature death aligning squarely with the ministry’s mandate. I also want to express our gratitude to the OECS Commission for their ongoing collaboration and support across various initiatives, including HIV, tuberculosis, and other important health projects where they have provided invaluable assistance,” explained permanent Secretary, Daniel.

The project also serves as a model of what can be achieved through regional solidarity, planning, and stakeholder engagement. With Saint Lucia leading the way, the initiative reflects the OECS Commission’s strategic goals of resilience-building and regional integration.

Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Hon. Moses Jn Baptiste, reaffirmed the national significance of the donation.

“Through collaborative efforts with the OECS Commission and Direct Relief, and with careful planning, the procurement of oxygen concentrators will significantly enhance healthcare delivery and improve health outcomes for the people of Saint Lucia. This strategic alliance supports key health development priorities of the OECS Commission, while also aligning with the mandate of Direct Relief. The Government of Saint Lucia extends sincere gratitude to both Direct Relief and the OECS Commission for this invaluable contribution,” Minister added.

The OECS Commission and the Ministry of Health are confident that the new equipment will improve the country’s emergency response capacity, enhance healthcare delivery, and ultimately safeguard the lives and well-being of Saint Lucians.