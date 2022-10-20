St Lucia’s new moveable property bill improves MSMEs’ access to financing

Ahead of the official start of Business Month this November, the Pierre Administration tabled the Security Interest in Movable Property Bill which has the potential to open new doors for Saint Lucia’s (MSME) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sectors.

With the passage of the Security Interest in Movable Property Bill local businesses will be able to use moveable assets such as motor vehicles, equipment and even livestock to secure loans from financial institutions to help them grow and expand their businesses.