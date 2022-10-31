Monday, October 31

St Lucia’s PM, Philip Pierre, opens up about childhood disability

Did you know? At a very young age, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre needed surgery and rehabilitative therapy to correct a disability that affected his feet.

Hon. Pierre shared his experience and how he was able to overcome it during a recent meeting with officials representing the local Farmers with Disabilities Beekeeping Association.

Prime Minister Office St Lucia
