St Lucia’s PM, Philip Pierre, opens up about childhood disability

Did you know? At a very young age, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre needed surgery and rehabilitative therapy to correct a disability that affected his feet.
Hon. Pierre shared his experience and how he was able to overcome it during a recent meeting with officials representing the local Farmers with Disabilities Beekeeping Association.
