St Lucia’s UWP wants Senate President removed after he was arrested

St Lucia’s main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Friday called for the removal of Stanley Felix as President of the Senate saying that it is “appalled” at reports of his arrest.

Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre had said he would be making a statement “at the appropriate time” after Felix was taken into custody on Thursday.

But in a statement, the UWP said that “Felix… is expected to be charged in relation to a major case being investigated by the Royal St Lucia Police Force.

“In light of this astounding development and the sensitivity of the position of President of the Senate, the United Workers Party calls on Prime Minister Philip J Pierre to immediately relieve Stanley Felix of that position in light of the pending charges expected to be laid today

“The vague statement put out from the Office of the Prime Minister, late in the day, when it was already public knowledge that Stanley Felix had been in police custody since 10.00 am (local time) sheds little on what evidently is a very serious matter”.

The UWP, which lost the last general election in July last year, said it viewed the development as “another dark day in the history of St Lucia when the country is already battered by an increase in serious crime, particularly robberies and gun-related homicides.

“The United Workers Party further urges Prime Minister Philip J Pierre to rid his government of any unsavory characters and criminal elements within his Cabinet in the interest of this country,” the party said.

The police have not issued any statement on the arrest but media reports said Felix is scheduled to appear in a magistrate court on Friday. CMC