St Martin’s secondary school records 100% passes in 11 subject areas

Despite the challenges, the staff and students at St Martin’s secondary school managed to achieve a pass rate of 80.95% at the May/June CSEC exams sitting.

These students, the 2021/2022 cohort of students were arguably the lot which was most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the explosion of the La Soufriere volcano.

The school recorded 100% passes in 11 subject areas. A further 11 subjects recorded passes in excess of 60%. There are a few areas of concern which we endeavour to improve.

This year, 46 students sat 385 exams in 26 subject areas.

Our top performers were Alex Chahda and Abberdean Williams who both obtained 9 subjects.

The school is satisfied with the efforts of the students, teachers, and parents of the examination class.