New monument trail at St Paul’s Cathedral tells history of war and resistance in the Caribbean

St Paul’s Cathedral is inviting visitors to reflect on the history of war and resistance in the Caribbean with the launch of a new trail exploring some of its most recognisable monuments. The trail offers visitors new insights into the histories related to ten individuals commemorated in the Cathedral who were involved in the French Revolutionary Wars in the Caribbean.

During the late 18th and early 19th centuries, Britain engaged in an intensive series of military campaigns against France for control over the Windward Islands in the Caribbean Sea. The impact of this conflict on the indigenous people and enslaved Africans who lived on the islands is often overlooked, and their stories left untold. Created in partnership with SV2G, a Caribbean arts and heritage organisation, the new trail aims to bring this history to light. The project tries to center the Caribbean voice, and introduces visitors to a number of Caribbean heroes.

The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, commented:

“As a place of worship, St Paul’s Cathedral is, by its nature, the host for contemplative reflection. It is therefore of the utmost importance for the Cathedral to create a forum for conversation and reflection around stories such as these.

“We are honoured to be a part of this project, which has brought forward the voices of those who have been overlooked by history. We are grateful to SV2G and all those who participated in this important work, for their thorough and sensitive research.”

Ms Jacqueline Roberts FRSA, CEO of SV2G, commented:

“SV2G expresses their appreciation for the opportunity to have been part of St Paul’s Cathedral’s collaborative project, and thank the advice from historians, and support from the project team.

“Our history and our identity are explicitly entangled with the British and French as a consequence of chattel slavery and colonialism. It is important to present and understand our history with its uncomfortable truths that lie behind some of these monuments and the historical narratives of colonial legacies in the Caribbean.

“Exploring our Caribbean connections with some of the monuments has been an emotionally-charged experience for many of those that participated. We commend all our participants for their commitment to co-creating the interpretations, putting new information into public spaces, and educating the public of the other side of these monuments and sculptures. We encourage more institutions to continue addressing public statues, monuments and artefacts that have direct historical links to chattel slavery and colonialism.”

Visitors to the Cathedral can explore the trail using a QR code for each of the monuments, and a printed leaflet with a map is available at visitor entrances. The trail is available from Monday 7th October and can also be accessed online at: stpauls.co.uk/war-and-resistance-in-caribbean-monuments-st-pauls

This project was made possible by the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund – delivered by the Museums Association – and project managed by Dr Renie Chow Choy. This community engagement initiative also builds upon ‘Pantheons: Sculpture at St Paul’s Cathedral, c.1796-1916’, an academic research project hosted at the University of York’s Department of History of Art.