BRAGSA’s 8-Day Christmas Road Cleaning Programme Kicks Off

𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐒𝐀’ 𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲

The annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme spearheaded by BRAGSA is scheduled begins today, Monday December 2, 2024.

This island-wide initiative will employ 5,685 persons, including 493 teams and 755 jobbers, tasked with tree trimming and road cleaning across all 15 constituencies.

Additionally, contracts will be issued to over 100 truckers and conductors to support the operations.

The eight-day programme is being done at an estimated cost of EC$3 million.

BRAGSA is therefore appealing to motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution during this period.