13 Vincentian students awarded Cuban scholarships for diverse studies

Thirteen (13) Vincentian students have been awarded Cuban scholarships to study a variety of disciplines.

The Cuban Embassy held a ceremony on Tuesday for the students who will pursue studies in medicine, mechanical engineering, and dentistry.

Twelve students will pursue BAs, and one will pursue Post Graduate studies.

Cuban Ambassador Carlos Ernesto Etcheverry encouraged students to study hard and learn as much as possible about Cuban culture.

Health Minister St. Clair Prince and Petrion George from the Service Commissions department attended the ceremony.

