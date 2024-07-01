Two Minors arrested and charged with Murder

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wishes to provide an update in the investigations surrounding the circumstances leading to the death of Matthew Dasouza, which occurred on September 30, 2024 at Sion Hill Bay.

On October 3, 2024, police arrested and charged two minors, one male and one female, with the offence of Murder.

Investigations revealed that the accused minors, with malice aforethought, caused the death of the 13-year-old student of Fair Hall.

A Post-mortem examination carried out on October 2, 2024, revealed that the victim died as a result of drowning due to or as a consequence of blunt trauma to the head.

Police are actively pursuing all investigative leads.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

We urge anyone with information that may assist in this and other investigations to come forward. Your cooperation is crucial in bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of our nation’s citizens, residents, and visitors.