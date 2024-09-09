Competitive Spirit Shines at SVG’s Annual Archery Championships

The Archery Association SVG recently hosted their 2nd Annual Outdoor National Championships this past weekend. With 20 archers registered in the various categories, this event highlights the continued growth of the sport of Archery in our country.
The two day event saw great competition and amazing team spirit as all archers gave it their all to be named champion in their respective categories. Day 1 saw all archers shoot their qualifying scores which will confirm their ranking for the Day 2 eliminations.
The results of Day 1 Qualification Rounds:
Barebow Men Extraordinary Beginner 15 Meter – BM15 (36 Arrows)
|1)
|Dimitri Hadley
|281
|2)
|Jason Scott
|262
|3)
|Andre Hadley
|223
|4)
|Kris Simmons
|221
Barebow Mixed Beginner 30 Meter – BX30 (72 Arrows)
|1)
|Teneka Baptiste
|508
|(NR – Women)
|2)
|Prince John
|426
|(NR – Men)
|3)
|Brian Gibbs
|350
Recurve Men Beginner 30 Meter – RM30 (72 Arrows)
|1)
|Adrian Parris
|529
|2)
|Tristan Ballah
|474
|3)
|Arush Balipalli
|445
|4)
|Quincy Primus
|433
|5)
|Naga Darshan
|428
|6)
|Hakeem Hunte
|373
Recurve Men Development 50 Meter – RM50 (72 Arrows)
|1)
|Jared Nichols
|600 (NR)
|2)
|Rayon Clarke
|575
|3)
|Nichols Deane
|457
|4)
|Ian Gibson
|299
Recurve Women Development 50 Meter – RW50 (72 Arrows)
|1)
|Divya Jiandani
|604 (NR)
|2)
|Richol Richards
|525
|3)
|Marese Burgin
|442
A recurve mixed team development 50M category (RMT50) was established after the completion of the qualifying rounds. This format is used to give archers the opportunity to compete in a team competition. The following rankings provided their positions for the elimination round:
|1)
|Jared Nichols/Divya Jiandani
|1204 (NR)
|2)
|Rayon Clarke/Richol Richards
|1100
|3)
|Nicholas Deane/Marese Burgin
|899
Day 2 elimination rounds saw some exciting matches as all archers had their opportunity to claim a spot on the podium… and after all was said and done, the final results were as follows:
BM15:
GOLD – Kris Simmons
SILVER – Jason Scott
BRONZE – Andre Hadley
BX30:
GOLD – Teneka Baptiste
SILVER – Brian Gibbs
BRONZE – Prince John
RM30:
GOLD – Arush Balipalli
SILVER – Quincy Primus
BRONZE – Tristan Ballah
RM50:
GOLD – Jared Nichols
SILVER – Rayon Clarke
BRONZE – Nicholas Deane
RW50:
GOLD – Divya Jiandani
SILVER – Richol Richards
BRONZE – Marese Burgin
RMT50:
GOLD – Jared Nichols & Divya Jiandani
SILVER – Rayon Clarke & Richol Richards
BRONZE – Nicholas Deane & Marese Burgin