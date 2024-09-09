Competitive Spirit Shines at SVG’s Annual Archery Championships

The Archery Association SVG recently hosted their 2nd Annual Outdoor National Championships this past weekend. With 20 archers registered in the various categories, this event highlights the continued growth of the sport of Archery in our country.

The two day event saw great competition and amazing team spirit as all archers gave it their all to be named champion in their respective categories. Day 1 saw all archers shoot their qualifying scores which will confirm their ranking for the Day 2 eliminations.

The results of Day 1 Qualification Rounds:

Barebow Men Extraordinary Beginner 15 Meter – BM15 (36 Arrows)

1) Dimitri Hadley 281 2) Jason Scott 262 3) Andre Hadley 223 4) Kris Simmons 221

Barebow Mixed Beginner 30 Meter – BX30 (72 Arrows)

1) Teneka Baptiste 508 (NR – Women) 2) Prince John 426 (NR – Men) 3) Brian Gibbs 350

Recurve Men Beginner 30 Meter – RM30 (72 Arrows)

1) Adrian Parris 529 2) Tristan Ballah 474 3) Arush Balipalli 445 4) Quincy Primus 433 5) Naga Darshan 428 6) Hakeem Hunte 373

Recurve Men Development 50 Meter – RM50 (72 Arrows)

1) Jared Nichols 600 (NR) 2) Rayon Clarke 575 3) Nichols Deane 457 4) Ian Gibson 299

Recurve Women Development 50 Meter – RW50 (72 Arrows)

1) Divya Jiandani 604 (NR) 2) Richol Richards 525 3) Marese Burgin 442

A recurve mixed team development 50M category (RMT50) was established after the completion of the qualifying rounds. This format is used to give archers the opportunity to compete in a team competition. The following rankings provided their positions for the elimination round:

1) Jared Nichols/Divya Jiandani 1204 (NR) 2) Rayon Clarke/Richol Richards 1100 3) Nicholas Deane/Marese Burgin 899

Day 2 elimination rounds saw some exciting matches as all archers had their opportunity to claim a spot on the podium… and after all was said and done, the final results were as follows:

BM15:

GOLD – Kris Simmons

SILVER – Jason Scott

BRONZE – Andre Hadley

BX30:

GOLD – Teneka Baptiste

SILVER – Brian Gibbs

BRONZE – Prince John

RM30:

GOLD – Arush Balipalli

SILVER – Quincy Primus

BRONZE – Tristan Ballah

RM50:

GOLD – Jared Nichols

SILVER – Rayon Clarke

BRONZE – Nicholas Deane

RW50:

GOLD – Divya Jiandani

SILVER – Richol Richards

BRONZE – Marese Burgin

RMT50:

GOLD – Jared Nichols & Divya Jiandani

SILVER – Rayon Clarke & Richol Richards

BRONZE – Nicholas Deane & Marese Burgin