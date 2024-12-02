SVG to Combat Praedial Larceny with Drone Technology by 2025

GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT TASK FORCE TO DEAL WITH PRAEDIAL LARCENY

By 2025, the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines will implement special measures to deal with praedial larceny. This, according to Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar, as he addressed the distribution of agricultural equipment on Friday.

Caesar said that the Ministry of Agriculture will put together a special task force that will utilize drone technology to help farmers to monitor their produce.

He added that the initiative will involve the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force with assistance from the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The Agriculture Minister further noted that this method is going to make far more effective use of the available technology in dealing with praedial larceny.