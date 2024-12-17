Comprehensive 24-Hour Emergency Healthcare Services Now in SVG

24-Hour Emergency Healthcare Services Available in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment would like to update the public on the availability of 24-hour emergency healthcare services across the public healthcare system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These services are designed to ensure that all Vincentians and visitors have access to medical care, no matter the time of day, night or location.

The Ministry’s 24-hour emergency services include:

Accident and Emergency (A&E) – Our A&E services in all districts and our main hospital Milton Cato Memorial Hospital are available for emergency care for cardiovascular (heart related) emergencies, cerebrovascular emergencies including strokes, accident victims, trauma cases, asthmatics and other urgent medical conditions 24 hours.

Laboratory Services – Continuous availability of laboratory tests, including blood work and diagnostic tests to support timely medical intervention are available 24 hours at the MCMH and MMDC for inpatients and emergency needs.

Radiology Services – Around-the-clock access to radiological imaging, including X-rays and ultrasounds, to assist with diagnosing medical conditions are available at the MCMH and MMDC. Additionally these services are available at the Levi Latham Health Clinic (LLHC) in Mesopotamia and the Buccament Polyclinic in Buccament Bay.

A dedicated team of health professionals including medical doctors, nursing personnel, laboratory technologists, radiographers, dentists, pharmacists, social workers and biomedical

engineering staff is always available (physically present on site or on call) at any time to provide expert care and treatment for a wide range of health issues.

The availability of decentralized comprehensive health care services is a focused intervention aimed at building resilience especially in the event of an emergency. These ongoing interventions are part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve access, availability and affordability to healthcare and provide timely, comprehensive medical attention to all citizens, particularly in emergencies.

The public is encouraged to note the following and make use of these services especially in case of urgent medical needs, as we work together to ensure the health and well-being of our nation.

The Ministry remains committed to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare services throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.