Gun Violence Strikes: Three Men Dead Following Mass Shooting

Three men have lost their lives due to a mass shooting on the Southern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on November 30, highlighting the ongoing rise in gun violence.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has stated that its investigation is ongoing.

The police have verified the identities of the two men who were declared dead at the scene. Mr. Laurence Warren, referred to as “BOLO,” is a 53-year-old cartman residing on Paul’s Avenue, while Mr. Don Ashton is a 44-year-old labourer from Ottley Hall.

The critically injured victim, one of the two individuals taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical care, succumbed to his injuries later that same day.

The police stated, “We anticipate performing post-mortem examinations on all three deceased men shortly to ascertain the precise causes of death.”

In a release, The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.

The RSVGPF is encouraging anyone who has information that may aid in the investigation to reach out to Police Control at (784) 457-1211 or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810.