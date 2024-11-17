Gun Violence Escalates in SVG: 3rd killing in 72 Hours

Man shot and killed in Edinboro

Sunday marked the continuation of the wave of gun violence that has been sweeping throughout the island nation of St. Vincent (SVG) in the Caribbean.

An individual was shot and killed in Edinboro, making it the third person to lose their life on the island in the span of three days.

It has been reported that the individual was shot in the general proximity of the hard court in the community.

On Saturday morning, it was reported that a man was shot and killed between Fairbaine Pasture and Belmont.

On Friday, a shooting in broad daylight occurred at Villa Dock, a favorite location among visitors.

Images acquired by this publication revealed the deceased individual positioned beside a cardboard sign that read, “When You Owe Pay.”

The homicide count has reached 47 as a result of the murders.

Fifty-five people were killed on the island in 2023, which was more than the previous year’s record of forty-two.