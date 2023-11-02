THREE (3) YEAR OLD CHILD DIE IN A HOUSE FIRE AT DIAMOND

The Police are investigating the circumstances that have led to the death of a three (3) year old child in a house fire that occurred in Diamond on Wednesday, November 01, 2023, at about 2:25 p.m.

According to preliminary investigations, at the time of the incident, three (3) minors who are siblings were alone in the house. The mother of the children reportedly went to do a chore not too far away from where the house was located. The house was a 25×30 structure made from plywood with a concrete floor and galvanized roof. The fire destroyed the house and all of its contents and killed the youngest sibling who was a three (3) year old boy. The other two (2) children escaped unhurt.

Police Officers in the district, community members, and Officers from the Fire Department all assisted in extinguishing the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the Police searched for the remains of the child. The District Medical Officer arrived on the scene and later identified the charred remains of the deceased. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines expresses sincere condolences to all those who are adversely affected by this tragic incident.

Members of the public who have information that can assist with the investigation are encouraged to call 999/911 or contact the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200. All calls will be treated confidentially. Investigations are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF