James Announces stay over Tourism numbers up by 30 percent

Four New Airlines Set to Launch in Flights To St. Vincent

The Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, has announced a 30% year-over-year (YOY) increase in overnight arrivals to St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the first six months of 2024. This increase, which surpasses pre-COVID-19 numbers, highlights the country’s continued upward trajectory in tourism.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Minister James noted, “The 30% increase in ´stay over´ arrivals not only demonstrates our resilience but is a clear indication that our strategic efforts to promote St. Vincent and the Grenadines are yielding positive results.” He added “The significant rise in stay over arrivals reflects our ongoing efforts to promote St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier tourist destination. This is a testament to our beautiful islands, vibrant culture, and the hospitality of our people.”

Adding to this positive momentum, Minister James also announced the arrival of four new airlines, enhancing the region’s connectivity and accessibility. LIAT20 will commence flights starting October 4, followed by JetBlue on October 9, Sunrise on October 28, and Winair on November 15. “The introduction of these airlines is a game-changer, providing more options for travelers and further boosting our tourism sector,” he noted.

The Minister emphasized that the increase in arrivals not only benefits the tourism industry but also supports local businesses and creates jobs, fostering economic growth across the islands. “We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of tourism are felt by all Vincentians,” he added.

With the addition of these new airline routes, visitors can look forward to easier access to the stunning landscapes, rich history, and unique experiences that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has to offer. The Ministry of Tourism plans to leverage this growth through targeted marketing campaigns aimed at attracting an even broader range of visitors.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to thrive as a tourism hotspot, Minister James expressed optimism for the future. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional experiences that will encourage visitors to return and explore all that our beautiful islands have to offer,” he concluded.