Byera Chopping incident: SVG records 3rd homicide for 2025

St. Vincent has documented its third homicide for the year 2025, resulting from a violent chopping incident that occurred in Byera on Saturday night.

On Sunday, law enforcement informed St. Vincent Times that the individual who passed away has been identified as Kenville Morris from Byera.

Reports indicate that his demise occurred subsequent to an alleged confrontation with a relative.

Morris passed away at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The first and second homicides on the island in 2025 were Lorenzo Lewis of Mesopotamia and Andrew Williams of Fountain.