Over 4,000 deaths recorded in SVG since 2021: Health Minister

St Vincent Minister of Health St. Clair Prince stated on Thursday that government data indicates the following death tolls: 1082 in 2021, 1059 in 2022, 1121 in 2023, and 852 up to September 30, 2024, resulting in a cumulative total of 4114 deaths.

Prince’s statement was made in response to a query from opposition lawmaker St. Clair Leacock, who noted that a casual observation has led many to believe there has been a rise in the number of deaths in the state since Covid-19.

Prince indicates that analyses of the data reveal that the majority of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and/or succumbed to the virus between 2021 and 2022 were unvaccinated.

The Health Minister noted that studies on excess deaths associated with COVID-19 have been conducted; however, none have been performed in SVG.

“Studies on the excess deaths observed following the cancellation of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern in May 2023 have shown a connection between NCDs, such as cardiovascular diseases and COVID-19 infections.”

“The Swiss Army Institute published an article on September 16th, 2024, which concluded as follows. And before I quote that, let me just say that we did not do a study ourselves. The Swiss Army Institute has conducted a study. I’m citing this study based on current medical trends and expected advancements. We conclude that COVID-19 is still driving excess mortality, both directly and indirectly, in the long-term lifestyle factors that contribute to your metabolic health and lead to obesity and diabetes, which may become another compounding factor in population excess mortality”.

St. Vincent Times noted data from UnityPoint showed a link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis and pericarditis.

While the COVID-19 virus can occasionally cause heart inflammation, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) also have the potential to do so. Confirmed cases of heart inflammation have occurred: mostly in male adolescents and young adults, more often after the second dose rather than the first”.

The British Heart Foundation also stated, “There is a link between mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.”.

An analysis of immunization and death records in Britain by ONS UK suggests that young women who received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca-made Covid vaccine might have been more likely to die of a heart problem in the 12 weeks following their vaccination.

SVG saw widespread distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine.