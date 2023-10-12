A formal request has been made to modify the timing of the independence parade in St. Vincent, specifically shifting it from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, he has been informed through a letter from Superintendent Benzel Samuel regarding a proposed modification to the commencement of the upcoming parade for this year.

According to Gonsalves, the rationale for the request stemmed from the abnormally elevated temperatures that have been impacting the nation in recent months. He expressed concern that these conditions would pose significant difficulties for certain individuals.

As per the statement made by the prime minister, he expressed his contemplation over the proposition, highlighting that it was deliberated upon during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 10, and is anticipated to be further addressed this week.

“Clearly, there are pros and cons. I am always in favor of making changes if there is a reasonable basis, and what has been put forward sounds reasonable to me. I thought I would put it out so, within the next couple of days, we can get people’s views”, Gonsalves said.

“The basis is reasonable, but there is also a reasonable basis to keep it at 8 a.m., but it’s a matter of how we weigh these issues,” Gonsalves stated.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the final island in the Windward Island chain, achieved independence from the United Kingdom.

In the year 1969, the British government awarded statehood to St Vincent and the Grenadines, so conferring upon them the authority to govern their internal affairs while remaining under the colonial rule of the British. In a momentous event on October 27, 1979, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed independence upon St Vincent and the Grenadines.