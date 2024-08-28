45 Young Vincentians Equipped for Table Tennis Success

UNEARTHING TALENT IN TABLE TENNIS

45 young Vincentians received much needed equipment which will assist them to further develop their skills in the sport of Table Tennis.

The program which is in its 2nd year is coordinated by the Vincy Table Tennis Foundation and funded by the UK friends of the Mustique Charitable Trust.

The program saw young people from the Clare Valley Government School, Fancy Government School and the Troumaca Ontario Secondary school being given the opportunity to refine their table tennis skills.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Assembly Hall of the St Vincent Grammar School today, Administration Director of the Mustique Charitable Trust Dularie Malcolm said the UK Friends of the Mustique Charitable Trust is delighted to partner with the Vincy Table Tennis Foundation program which is helping to develop the nation’s youth.

Malcolm said is important for children to be engaged in physical activity which will also help to develop their social and academic skills.

She also praised the coaches of the Vincy Table Tennis Foundation for their continued dedication which helps to develop the nation’s youth.