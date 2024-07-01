SVG Independence Day Parade Moves to Night

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of St Vincent’s independence, the Independence Day Parade will undergo an exciting transformation this year. For the first time in our history, the parade will take place at night, bringing a new level of creativity, modernity, and excitement to this beloved national tradition.

The event will kick off with a vibrant kid and family friendly pre-show at 4:00 PM, setting the stage for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening. The night parade itself will commence at 6:00 PM, offering a stunning showcase of national pride, cultural heritage, and modern artistry.

The move to a night-time celebration allows for the incorporation of dynamic, cutting-edge elements, such as light shows, projection mapping, a concert, fireworks, and multimedia displays. These features will highlight St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ progress and achievements over the past 45 years while reimagining how we celebrate this monumental occasion.

In addition to the military display, cultural performances will be featured, including Traditional dancers and steelpan orchestras, representing the seamless blend of our rich cultural traditions with modern creativity.

Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, and Chair of the Independence Committee, emphasized the significance of this new direction for the parade:

“As we celebrate our 45th year of independence, it is important that we continue to evolve while honoring our rich cultural heritage. This year’s night parade will not only showcase our history but also our nation’s forward-thinking spirit and creative talent. By moving the parade to the evening, we are able to introduce a spectacular visual and artistic experience that will engage and inspire all generations of Vincentians. We are truly excited for what this new format will bring, and we look forward to sharing this monumental event with the nation.”

Key highlights of the night parade include:

The Military parade will begin at 6:00 PM.

Cultural performanceswill include traditional dancers, steelpan orchestras, and masqueraders and other performances, blending Vincentian traditions with modern creativity.

The event will conclude with a grand fireworks display, lighting up the night sky in the colors of the national flag and creating an unforgettable finale.

A pre event parade show will take place from 4:00p.m.

In his press briefing earlier today, Minister Carlos James called on service providers to ensure the availability of vans and buses, making it easier for patrons to attend this historic parade event. He emphasized the importance of transportation in ensuring that all Vincentians can participate in this monumental occasion.

As we approach this significant milestone in our nation’s history, this year’s Independence Day Parade promises to be a spectacular celebration of our past, present, and future. We invite everyone to join us for this groundbreaking night-time event, where the pride and progress of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will shine brighter than ever.