St Vincent modern referral hospital designs complete

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves says designs for the Acute Referral hospital have been completed.

Gonsalves said representatives from the World Bank were in the country last week to hold a meeting concerning the various aspects of the facility.

Gonsalves speaking on WEFM’s Issue at Hand Programme on Sunday 27 March, said the physical structure of the hospital is completely designed.

“We have the designs, we have the construction drawings, and we have all the schematics for the physical design of the hospital”.

“The list of equipment and the cost of the equipment that we need and how we are dividing the services to be used; cardiology, radiology and all the other ologies, all of that is completely set in stone. We know what we’re doing, how we’re building the hospital, the physical aspects of the hospital”.

Gonsalves said everything has gotten more expensive over the last couple of years, so construction is more costly. The Minister stated that value engineering was done to make sure that every dollar that is to be spent on construction is optimized.

Gonsalves on Sunday also stated that a new CT scanner arrived in the country and would be installed over the next couple of weeks.

The Minister said that the new CT scanner and other lab equipment bought during the COVID-19 pandemic could be transferred to the new facility upon completion.