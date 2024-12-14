Adelphi Secondary wins regional schools investment competition

Adelphi Enterprise wins Regional Schools Investment Competition

Adelphi Enterprise of Adelphi Secondary School, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has captured the title of Regional Champion in the 2024 Regional Schools Investment Competition.

Adelphi Enterprise won the Intra-Country segment of the Competition held in October and went on to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Regional stage of the Competition which ended on 29 November.

CHSS Emerging Investors of the Choiseul Secondary School, the Saint Lucia Intra-Country winner, was adjudged runner up in the regional Competition.

Schools that also competed in the regional stage of the competition were:

Anguilla: Rainbow City Investors, Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School. Antigua and Barbuda: Green Magnates Enterprises, Irene B. Williams Secondary. Dominica: Market Masters, Arthur Waldron Seventh Day Adventist Academy. Grenada: Boys on the Hill Investment, Grenada Boys Secondary School. Kitts and Nevis: Innovative Traders, Saddlers Secondary School.

The Awards ceremony to recognize all the Intra Country and Regional winners will take place in 2025. More details on the Awards Ceremony will be provided in a subsequent media release. Updates will also be available via the website and social media pages of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE).

The competition was created to be a dynamic learning experience for high school and first-year college students and introduces them to investing while providing the opportunity to experience securities market activity firsthand. The initiative, which is a collaborative effort of the ECSE, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) and licensed ECSE member broker-dealers, aims to stimulate an interest in investing among young persons and to create a pathway for young investors to become active market participants in the future.

We congratulate the Regional Champion, Adelphi Secondary School and all other schools that will receive awards and recognition. We also express our appreciation to all the schools that participated in the 2nd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition.