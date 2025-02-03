Cuban Aviation Experts to Lead Maintenance Efforts at AIA

AIA and ECASA to launch a cooperation project

Authorities of the Cuban Aviation Company of Airport Services (ECASA), Argyle International Airport (AIA) and the Embassy of Cuba in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines held a productive exchange through video conference, in which they agreed on the final elements associated with a new collaborative project between the two countries.

This is a group of 6 Cuban engineers who will soon travel to St. Vincent, to join the maintenance and modernization work being carried out at this aerodrome, the most important in the country.

The legal director of ECASA, Héctor Fraga, assured that the team is ready to go and fulfill the commitments agreed, while the CEO of AIA, Josette Greaves, noted that working and safety conditions are guaranteed to welcome the Cubans.

The Cuban ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, expressed his satisfaction with what the project means in terms of expansion and diversification of Cuba’s collaboration in this sister nation.

Cuban engineers will share their knowledge and experience with their Vincentian counterparts and work without rest and with the level of commitment that characterizes Cuban collaborators.