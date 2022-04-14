St Vincent: All recreation sites will be closed on Good Friday

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority wishes to notify the general public that all tourism and recreation sites that are currently open to the public will be temporarily closed on Friday, April 15th, 2022.

Belmont Look-out

Black Point Heritage & Recreation Park

Chatoyer National Park

Cumberland Beach & Recreation Park

Dark View Falls

Indian Bay Beach Facility

Layou Petroglyph Park

Wynne Beach Facility

Rawacou Recreation Park

The St. Vincent Botanical Garden

Vermont Nature Trail

Wallilabou Heritage Park

All sites listed above will re-open on Saturday, April 16th 2022.

Site rehabilitation and improvement works are currently underway at the Owia Salt Pond, while the La Soufriere Trail and the volcano itself continue to pose a significant danger and the risk of injury to hikers. Therefore, the public is advised to desist from visiting these sites until further notice.

The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and looks forward to the cooperation of the general public.