St Vincent: All recreation sites will be closed on Good Friday

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority wishes to notify the general public that all tourism and recreation sites that are currently open to the public will be temporarily closed on Friday, April 15th, 2022.
- Belmont Look-out
- Black Point Heritage & Recreation Park
- Chatoyer National Park
- Cumberland Beach & Recreation Park
- Dark View Falls
- Indian Bay Beach Facility
- Layou Petroglyph Park
- Wynne Beach Facility
- Rawacou Recreation Park
- The St. Vincent Botanical Garden
- Vermont Nature Trail
- Wallilabou Heritage Park
All sites listed above will re-open on Saturday, April 16th 2022.
Site rehabilitation and improvement works are currently underway at the Owia Salt Pond, while the La Soufriere Trail and the volcano itself continue to pose a significant danger and the risk of injury to hikers. Therefore, the public is advised to desist from visiting these sites until further notice.
The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and looks forward to the cooperation of the general public.