St Vincent and the Grenadines active COVID cases drops to 1

As of Monday 14 March, active COVID -19 cases in St Vincent and the Grenadines stands at ONE. The active cases have been falling rapidly over the last two weeks.

According to the latest statement from the Ministry of Health, there are no patients hospitalised.

The total number of vaccines administered stands at 69,127 of which 35,873 represent the first dose, 29,875 represent the second dose and 3,379 represent booster shots.

Since the start of the pandemic, the island has recorded 106 COVID-19 deaths.