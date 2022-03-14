St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrate National Heroes Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today Monday 14 March is celebrating National Heros Day.

The date of this holiday honours the national hero, Chief Joseph Chatoyer on the anniversary of his death on this day in 1795.

Over the centuries, possession of the islands was disputed by the British, French and Spanish and nobly resisted by the Caribs who had lived on the islands since before the arrival of the colonists.

When the British attempted to expand their presence on the island in 1772, the native population again showed their determination to protect their land by rebelling in the First Carib War. Led by Joseph Chatoyer, a local Garifuna chief, the Caribs forced the British to sign a peace treaty that set out the boundaries between British and Carib areas of the island.

In 1795, frustrated by the British continually ignoring the terms of the treaty, the Second Carib War began. On March 14th 1795, Chatoyer was killed by British troops at Dorsetshire Hill. Though the war continued until October 1796 under the leadership of his brother, the death of Chatoyer proved to be a key moment.

For his efforts in defending his country, Chatoyer is a national hero of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and although National Heroes’ Day celebrates all those who have made contributions to the nation, it is fitting that the date honours the original hero.

A monument to Chatoyer stands on the spot at Dorsetshire Hill where he died. As part of the Heroes Day celebration, a wreath-laying ceremony is held there.