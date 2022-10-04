Gunn family submitted winning theme for St Vincent’s Independence 2022

Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People; is the theme under which activities to celebrate the Forty-Third (43rd) Anniversary of Independence for St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be held.

The theme was announced during a press conference held earlier today (October 4, 2022) by the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, and the Carnival Development Corporation.

The winning theme was submitted by Samantha Gunn and her husband and selected after calls were made earlier this year for entries on possible themes for the 2022 Independence celebrations.

According to Gunn, upon seeing the Ad, they thought of all the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have gone through in the last two years – the volcanic eruption and Covid- 19 especially – hence the theme.

Samantha Gunn received Five Hundred Eastern Caribbean Dollars (EC$500) and tickets to all events for Independence celebrations, including private shows.

Source : API