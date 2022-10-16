St Vincent and the Grenadines defeats USA in World Netball Qualifiers

The last two teams to qualify for the 2023 World Cup will be decided in Kingston, Jamaica from Sunday, October 16 to Saturday, October 22. The regional qualifier for The Americas will be a round-robin tournament between nine countries. The host country of Jamaica is already qualified for the World Cup, so the next two highest-placed countries will be the ones to join them among the 16 teams competing in Cape Town.

Half of the games will be live-streamed. Throughout much of The Americas region, (including all competing countries except the USA), the games will be shown on SportsMax TV. For everyone else, the games will be shown on Netball Pass

These are the teams and their current world rankings:

JAMAICA (3)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO (11)

BARBADOS (14)

GRENADA (20)

ST VINCENT & THE GRENADINES (21)

ST LUCIA (22)

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA (30)

CAYMAN ISLANDS (32)

UNITED STATES (37)