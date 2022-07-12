HISTORIC YOUTH PARLIAMENT TO CONVENE IN SVG

Approximately fifteen young people will make history when they participate in the first-ever Youth Parliament on July 21st at the House of Assembly.

Currently, this cadre of young people is made up primarily of students from secondary schools, while the Speaker is a student of the Community College and the Clerk of the House is a primary school student.

The students are involved in training organized by the House of Assembly and spearheaded by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rochelle Forde.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Forde said this forum gives young people first-hand knowledge of how the highest decision-making body in the land functions.

“It is our intention that the interest around this youth parliament is triggered across all of the sectors of our school population”, Forde said.

The youth parliament forms part of the community outreach programme of the House of Assembly.

St Vincent and the Grenadines first Youth Parliament Convenes July 21