SVGFF’s first female Concacaf C License coaching programme launched

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will launch its first ever Female Concacaf C License Coaching Program on Saturday 29th October 2022 with a total of twenty-seven (27) participants on Saturday 29th October 2022 at the Methodist Church Hall from 9:00 am.

The course is scheduled to run up to a minimum of five (5) weeks with a minimum duration of sixty (60) hours, of theoretical, online and practical sessions.

The general aims are to increase the number and quality of certified female coaches in the country, improve the structure and process of coaching education and develop the competencies of our coaches. This will complement the development of players, clubs and the footballing culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. At its completion, coaches will also be eligible for coaching positions in the Concacaf territory.

Director of Technical Matters Mr Theon Gordon and his technical staff are the coordinators as they strive towards fulfilling the Concacaf W Coaching Pathway initiative.

Source : SVG Football Federation