St Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust hosts Week of Activities

The National Trust is in the process of observing National trust week which is being observed from Sunday 16th – Friday 21st October 2022. The week is being celebrated under the theme “Preserving heritage through education; the responsibility of every generation”– and a series of activities have been organised to mark the occasion.

The objectives of the week of activities is to provide an opportunity for the public to become more aware of the mandate of the National Trust and to the extent to which the management of the National Trust is dependent on the public for the successful delivery of its services.

The week began with a panel discussion which provided the opportunity for the public to be informed about the efforts of the National Trust to preserve both the tangible and intangible heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The panel received pledges of support for the work of the National Trust from Vincentians living in the diaspora.

A special emphasis will be placed on developing a closer relationship with various government departments beginning on Tuesday 18th and continuing for an extended period.

Thursday 20th and Friday 21st are dedicated to engaging the student population across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Students and teachers will visit the headquarters of the National Trust located in the Carnegie Building (Old Public Library) and be given an opportunity to learn about the archaeological collection Housed at this facility.

Persons visiting on Friday will be treated to the viewing of locally produced items as well as a lunchtime concert.

A special invitation is extended to the general public to visits the Carnegie Building on Thursday and Friday. All entry fees have been waived in recognition of the week of activities.