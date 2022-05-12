St Vincent and the Grenadines Now Offering Same-Day Weddings

Visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and persons living in the Grenadines can now have their marriage application for short notice or same-day wedding processed on the same day.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said that this will significantly improve the appeal of destination SVG as an ideal location for destination weddings and honeymoons.

James said that the legislative amendments have been passed in parliament and are now to be implemented by the relevant authorities.

The amendments were outlined by the Hon. Prime Minister, Ralph E. Gonsalves on August 14th,2020.

Minister James noted that the challenges that were faced in terms of travel between the multi-island state, the applications processes and signatories have been addressed in the amendment, allowing a notary public, with permission from the Governor-General, to sign in place of the registrar.