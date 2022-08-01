St Vincent and the Grenadines PM Ralph Gonsalves to visit Taiwan

A visit by St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to Taiwan is scheduled for this week.

At his party’s convention on Sunday, Gonsalves said he would leave for New York on Wednesday and then travel to Taiwan.

An official delegation led by Gonsalves will include Minister Orando Brewster and other government officials.

On April 29, Gonsalves did announce that he would visit Taiwan this summer despite possible threats from a ‘Big neighbour’.

Gonsalves said he does not dispute the advancement of Chinese civilization on mainland China under the leadership of the People’s Republic of China. Even so, he acknowledges Taiwan’s extraordinary development as a legitimate expression of Chinese civilization at the state level.

In the case of St Vincent, which has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 1980, Gonsalves believes that the relationship should be strengthened through visits by key political figures. In this case the Prime Minister.

On July 27, Minister of Finance Hon Camillo Gonsalves signed a loan agreement of US$62 million dollars from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of Taiwan to support our Kingstown Port Modernization Project.