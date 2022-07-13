St Vincent and the Grenadines pulls out of Concacaf U15 Girls Qualifiers

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation regrettably announce our withdrawal from the participation in the Concacaf U15 Girls Qualifiers, scheduled for 31st July – 07th August in Florida, USA.

The decision to withdraw from the competition was hindered by several factors including vaccination requirements for entry into the USA and the difficulties in acquiring timely visa appointment dates at the US Embassy in Barbados.

However, through the instrumental spearheading of the SVGFF Secretariat with the interest of our players at heart, a Caribbean-based U15 Girls tournament has been scheduled for the same dates in Antigua and Barbuda.

Several countries expressed similar challenges in journeying to the US and indicated an interest in the organized competition in Antigua and Barbuda. They are Trinidad & Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, St. Lucia, and the host country Antigua and Barbuda.

Besides the Under 15 Girls, the National Under 17 Boys who were in preparation for the upcoming Concacaf Youth Qualifiers scheduled to take place on August 30th – September 8th have also encountered challenges in making the sojourn.

The SVGFF and several countries are also currently in conversation to provide a supplementary tournament for the U17 Boys.