St Vincent and the Grenadines seeking to export eggs to Trinidad

By 2023, St Vincent and the Grenadines plan to export eggs to Trinidad and Tobago.

Agricultural Minister Saboto Caesar told The Express Business that in certain cases this year there has been an excess of eggs produced, and SVG would like to get their eggs into T&T. The process, however, requires certain protocols and prerequisites.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called on the private sector to shift their trade and distribution patterns from foreign to local food supplies.

Caesar said the private sector cannot be blamed for going international to maximize its returns. It has been observed that people in T&T, Barbados, and other islands are increasingly interested in regional investing.

“To expand production and activity, the private sector plays its own role in mobilising the factors of production, including acquiring cutting-edge technology and employing experts with the requisite knowledge and expertise”.

There are different levels of investors, so it will be necessary to have public-private partnerships to bolster the private sector, the minister stressed.